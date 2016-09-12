FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Starboard discloses 4.6 pct stake in Perrigo, seeks changes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Starboard discloses 4.6 pct stake in Perrigo, seeks changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Starboard Value LP disclosed a 4.6 percent stake in Perrigo Co Plc, making the activist investor one of the Dublin-based drugmaker's biggest shareholders.

Starboard, in a letter to Perrigo's chief executive and board on Monday, called the company "deeply undervalued."

Perrigo spurned Mylan NV's takeover bid in 2015, telling shareholders that its standalone strategy would create more value.

"Unfortunately, since that time, results have gone decidedly in the wrong direction, and management's promises have been woefully unfulfilled," Starboard said.

It said that material change is necessary to reverse the company's trajectory of poor operating and financial performance. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.