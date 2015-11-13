FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mylan's tender offer for Perrigo unlikely to succeed -source
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

Mylan's tender offer for Perrigo unlikely to succeed -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Generic drug maker Mylan NV’s $26-billion hostile bid for peer Perrigo Company Plc looked unlikely to succeed, a few hours before it was set to expire, a person familiar with the matter said.

Close to 40 percent of Perrigo’s ordinary shares had been tendered ten hours before the tender offer was due to expire on Friday, significantly short of Mylan’s acceptance threshold of more than 50 percent, the person said.

While more shares could still be tendered, many large institutional investors would have tendered their shares at this stage if they were going to accept the offer, the person added.

The source asked not to be identified because the tally is not yet official. Representatives for Mylan and Perrigo did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.