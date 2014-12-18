BRIEF-Perrot Duval Holding posts H1 sales of 21.6 mln Swiss francs, down 7 pct

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Perrot Duval Holding SA :

* H1 sales of 21.6 million Swiss francs ($22.2 million), decrease of 7 pct on last year’s figure

* H1 EBIT amounted to loss of 0.1 million Swiss francs(compared to a gain of 0.3 million Swiss francs in the previous year)

* H1 net loss of 0.4 million Swiss francs versus loss of 0.3 million Swiss francs year ago

* Group is anticipating sales approaching 48 million Swiss francs and a profit of 0.8 million Swiss francs at April 30, 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1zxdKVa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9731 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)