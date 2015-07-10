Freddie, Fannie profit sweep called threat to financial stability

(Reuters) - Letting the U.S. government seize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac profits without a judicial review would unleash “a new species of government intervention” and threaten financial market stability, lawyers for two financial trade groups said.

In a friend of the court brief filed on Monday, lawyers for the groups said a U.S. District Court decision upholding the profit sweep of mortgage finance firms Fannie and Freddie is a road map for government overreach and a disregard of property rights. The brief was filed by lawyers at Dechert for the Independent Community Bankers of America and the Association of Mortgage Investors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HqPswb