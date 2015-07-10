FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie, Fannie profit sweep called threat to financial stability
July 10, 2015 / 7:39 PM / 2 years ago

Freddie, Fannie profit sweep called threat to financial stability

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Letting the U.S. government seize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac profits without a judicial review would unleash “a new species of government intervention” and threaten financial market stability, lawyers for two financial trade groups said.

In a friend of the court brief filed on Monday, lawyers for the groups said a U.S. District Court decision upholding the profit sweep of mortgage finance firms Fannie and Freddie is a road map for government overreach and a disregard of property rights. The brief was filed by lawyers at Dechert for the Independent Community Bankers of America and the Association of Mortgage Investors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HqPswb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
