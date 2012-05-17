FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Perry Ellis profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.71 vs est $0.65

* Revenue down 8 pct to $265.5 mln

* Reaffirms FY13 adj EPS $1.95 to $2.00

May 17 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results as it reaped benefits from its restructuring and the revamp of its core brands.

In February, Perry Ellis said it would review its brand portfolio to cut distribution and sourcing expenses, and focus on profitable businesses in a bid to turn its business around.

The company, which caters to retailers like Kohl’s Corp , Macy’s Inc and Dillard’s Inc, said first-quarter net income rose to $9.7 million, or 64 c e nts per share, from $15.4 million, or 99 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items the company’s earnings were 71 cents, surpassing analysts’ average expectation of 65 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Exceptional items included exited brands and distribution center relocation.

Perry Ellis’ revenue fell 8 percent to $265.5 million as departmental stores made conservative sportswear purchases. But it still came ahead of the $261.2 million that analysts were expecting.

Perry Ellis shares closed at $17.47 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

