August 16, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Perry Ellis' profit misses Street on higher costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Perry Ellis International Inc posted a lower-than-expected adjusted profit for the second quarter as higher promotional activity and lower sales of its namesake and Rafaella brands hurt margins.

The company, which designs and distributes apparel, accessories and fragrances, also cut its full-year estimate for per-share adjusted earnings to between $1.75 and $1.80 from $1.95 to $2.00.

The company, whose brands include Axis, Cubavera and Laundry by Shelli Segal, earned 1 cent per share for the second quarter on an adjusted basis, missing analysts’ average estimate of 3 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net loss was $2.4 million, or 17 cents per share, compared with a profit of $1.8 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue fell 2.3 percent to $209.4 million, slightly above analysts’ average estimate of $208.6 million.

In February, Perry Ellis said it would review its brand portfolio to cut distribution and sourcing expenses, and focus on profitable businesses.

Shares of the Miami-based company, which have gained more than a half in value this year, closed at $22.27 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

