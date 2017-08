Amanda Persaud, former head of the private funds practice at Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, has become a New York partner at Ropes & Gray.

Persaud, who was counsel at Wachtell, focuses on forming, fundraising for and operating private equity funds, hedge funds and credit funds, among others alternative assets funds.

