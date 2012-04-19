FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ackman fund looking at $4 bln IPO - FT
April 19, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

Ackman fund looking at $4 bln IPO - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Activist shareholder William Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management plans to raise $4 billion by listing a new fund in January 2013, the Financial Times reported.

The fund, called Pershing Square Holdings, is likely to be listed on the London Stock Exchange or NYSE Euronext, the paper said, citing people that it didn’t identify.

Pershing Square Capital might create a fund that would be listed on an exchange to allow Ackman to raise fresh capital for his activist bets while still giving investors access to their money, people briefed on Ackman’s plans said in June last year.

The New York-based company was not immediately available for comment.

