FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ackman's Pershing Square plans $2 bln Amsterdam fund listing
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 15, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ackman's Pershing Square plans $2 bln Amsterdam fund listing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail on company)

AMSTERDAM/LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Holdings, a fund managed by activist investor Bill Ackman, hopes to raise $2 billion from a listing on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company expects the fund to have a market capitalisation of at least $5 billion after the share offering, which will be priced at $25 a share.

New York hedge fund manager Ackman, famed for aggressive moves including a $1 billion bet against US nutrition firm Herbalife, is currently engaged in a battle to broker a sale of Botox maker Allergan to Valeant Pharmaceuticals .

Pershing Square Holdings said it had already received commitments worth $1.5 billion from 30 cornerstone investors. It currently has more than 300 investors.

The fund is run by Pershing Square Capital Management, a North America-focused equities investment manager founded by Ackman in 2003 which had $14.1 billion in assets under management at the end of June.

Reuters reported earlier this month that UBS and Deutsche Bank were to run the listing. Credit Suisse is acting as joint bookrunner, the firm said.

Pershing Square Holdings gained 31.2 percent during the first eight months of 2014, according to an investor with the fund, making it one of the industry’s best performing funds of the year. It expects to be admitted for trading on Oct. 13.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Freya Berry; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.