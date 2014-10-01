FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ackman's Pershing Square raises $3 bln in fund listing
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 1, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ackman's Pershing Square raises $3 bln in fund listing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Holdings, a fund managed by activist investor Bill Ackman, raised $3.07 billion ahead of a stock market listing in Amsterdam, the company said on Wednesday.

The fund boosts the firepower of billionaire Ackman, famed for aggressive moves such as a $1 billion bet against U.S. nutrition firm Herbalife and a battle to broker a sale of Botox maker Allergan to Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

The fund raised $2.73 billion through an initial public offering and said the exercise of an over-allotment option would see the value of the placing rise to more than $3 billion.

The fund was priced at $25 a share, giving it a market capitalisation of $6.2 billion, the company said in a statement.

Pershing Square Holdings’ shares will start trading on Euronext Amsterdam on Oct. 13.

The fund is run by Pershing Square Capital Management, a North America-focused equities investment manager founded by Ackman in 2003 which had $14.1 billion in assets under management at the end of June. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Nishant Kumar; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.