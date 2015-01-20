FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Pershing Square Capital hires Stephen Fraidin as vice chairman - WSJ
#Market News
January 20, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Pershing Square Capital hires Stephen Fraidin as vice chairman - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund manager William Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Holdings is hiring mergers and acquisitions lawyer Stephen Fraidin as vice chairman, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The appointment is expected to be announced on Tuesday, the paper reported. (on.wsj.com/1AFl9yB)

Fraidin, who is a long-known acquaintance of Ackman, has been a lawyer on Wall Street for more than 50 years, serving as a partner in 1971 at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP, where he spent 38 years before joining Kirkland in 2003, the newspaper said.

Fraidin will take over the helm of current legal chief Roy Katzovicz, who is leaving to focus on public affairs full time, the report said.

Pershing Square Capital could not immediately be reached for comments outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

