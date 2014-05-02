FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pershing Square gets permission to turn Allergan options into shares
May 2, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Pershing Square gets permission to turn Allergan options into shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, May 2 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager William Ackman’s $13.6 billion Pershing Square Capital Management has received permission from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to turn Allergan Inc options into shares, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Ackman is working with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to buy the Botox maker. Two weeks ago, Pershing Square said in a U.S. regulatory filing that it had acquired a nearly 10 percent stake in Allergan, using call options and forward contracts to help build its position. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

