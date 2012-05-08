FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

Pershing's Ackman prefers vote on CP Rail future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - The head of Pershing Square Capital Management said on Tuesday shareholders should decide the future of Canadian Pacific Railway through a vote, dimming the prospects that the two sides could still reach a compromise deal.

“I think it actually needs to go to a vote,” Pershing Square Chief Executive William Ackman said at the Bloomberg Canada Economic Summit. “This is about shareholder democracy.”

Pershing, a U.S.-based hedge fund, is waging a bruising proxy battle with CP, Canada’s second-biggest railway.

