February 4, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Ackman posts small gain in January, other managers nurse losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - William Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings fund posted small gains in January, according to a portfolio update, as the broader stock index fell and some other prominent hedge fund managers nursed losses.

The $6.6 billion portfolio inched up 0.6 percent last month, according to the update which did not say which positions underpinned performance. Last year, Ackman posted a 40 percent gain, ranking him as one of the industry’s best performers.

The S&P 500 dropped 3.1 percent in January amid fresh worries about global growth, falling oil prices and currency market swings.

Barry Rosenstein’s JANA Partners fund dropped 4.6 percent last month while David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital fell 2.5 percent, investors said. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

