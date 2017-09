LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Persimmon Plc

* Trading during first six months of this year has been strong

* Total revenues have increased by 33% to £1.2 bn (2013 : £0.9bn)

* Group legally completed 6,408 new homes (2013 : 5,022) during period, up 28% on prior year