April 18, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Persimmon to accelerate 2015 return of cash to shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Persimmon PLC : * Have experienced a good start to 2013 * Visitor levels per site to our developments over the first fifteen weeks are

c.5% stronger * Total forward sales of £1.38 billion (2012: £1.24 billion) which is c.11%

ahead of the prior year. * On track to deliver £1.9 billion of capital to shareholders over a nine and a

half year period * Intention to declare a dividend for 2014 of 10 pence per ordinary share * Payment will accelerate approximately £30 million of the £287 million payment

currently scheduled for 2015

