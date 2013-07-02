FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Persimmon to hit 15 pct operating margin target by first-half
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 2, 2013 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Persimmon to hit 15 pct operating margin target by first-half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Persimmon PLC : * Legally completed 5,022 new homes (2012: 4,712) in the first six months * An increase of 7% on the first half of 2012 * Visitors to our sites during the first half of the year were 13% stronger

than the prior year * Average selling price of c. £179,200 (2012: £171,206) for the first six

months was 5% ahead of last year * Has secured 1,124 help to buy reservations since launch. * Reservation rate as measured from the date of introduction of the ”help to

buy” scheme was 30% stronger * Expect our underlying operating margin to have increased to c. 15% in the

first half of this year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.