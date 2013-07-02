BRIEF-Persimmon to hit 15 pct operating margin target by first-half

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Persimmon PLC : * Legally completed 5,022 new homes (2012: 4,712) in the first six months * An increase of 7% on the first half of 2012 * Visitors to our sites during the first half of the year were 13% stronger

than the prior year * Average selling price of c. £179,200 (2012: £171,206) for the first six

months was 5% ahead of last year * Has secured 1,124 help to buy reservations since launch. * Reservation rate as measured from the date of introduction of the ”help to

buy” scheme was 30% stronger * Expect our underlying operating margin to have increased to c. 15% in the

first half of this year