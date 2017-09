Nov 6 (Reuters) - Persimmon PLC : * Visitor levels to our sites have been c.20% ahead of the prior year * Improvement in sales activity reported at the time of our half year results

has continued * Weekly private sales rate has been c.45% ahead of the prior year since 1 July

2013 * Have now sold over 3,000 homes under help to buy * Fully sold up for the current year and have £650 million forward sales