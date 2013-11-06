FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Persimmon says market positive, reviewing capital return timing
#Financials
November 6, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Persimmon says market positive, reviewing capital return timing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Persimmon said favourable market conditions was helping it generate more cash in a shorter space of time and that it could review the timing of its capital return plan.

Persimmon, which on Wednesday reported strong sales activity, last year said it would return 1.9 billion pounds of capital to shareholders over a nine and a half year period. In April it accelerated a payment originally scheduled for 2015.

“More volume through the business enables us to generate more cash and that gives us options in terms of our return of capital to shareholders,” Chief Executive Jeff Fairburn told Reuters.

When asked if that could mean that the capital return plan could be brought forward, Fairburn said that the company had seen the market improve further since its April announcement and that it would keep that under review.

“At the moment it’s looking very positive,” he said.

