Persimmon CEO expects market upgrades after trading update
January 8, 2014 / 8:19 AM / 4 years ago

Persimmon CEO expects market upgrades after trading update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Persimmon’s chief executive said he expects consensus numbers to be upgraded after the British housebuilder posted full-year revenues at the top end of analyst expectations.

The company reported a 21 percent jump in 2013 revenues on Wednesday in a trading update ahead of its full year results next month.

“We’re very positive about the numbers, and certainly one of the key things for us was to drive our volumes but it has not been at the expense of margin. I can assure you that we’re still concentrating on making sure we get the best return possible,” Chief Executive Jeff Fairburn told Reuters.

When asked if the company was sticking to current guidance, he said “I expect that the numbers will be upgraded.”

