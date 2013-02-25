FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Persimmon FY profit up 52 pct, makes strong start to 2013
#Financials
February 25, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 5 years ago

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Persimmon PLC : * Auto alert - Persimmon PLC FY underlying pretax profit rose 52

percent to 225.1 million STG * FY underlying profit before tax increased by 52% to £225.1M (2011: £148.1M) * Full year revenue up 12% to £1.72BN (2011: £1.54BN) * Legal completions increased by 6% to 9,903 (2011: 9,360) and average selling

price* increased 6% * We have made a strong start to the new year, with forward sales reaching £1

billion * We anticipate increasing our active outlet number to around 390 sites by the

end of June

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
