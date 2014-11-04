Housebuilder Persimmon says confident on second-half op profit

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest housebuilder by market cap Persimmon said on Tuesday its operating profits would rise in the second half of the year, boosted by improving margins and strong consumer confidence.

Persimmon, which built just over 11,500 homes last year, said it was now fully sold for 2014 and had seen a 12 percent increase in reserved forward sales to 696 million pounds ($1.11 billion) for the period from 2015 onwards.

The builder is predicted to post a 2014 operating profit of 456 million pounds according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 13 analysts, which would be over a third higher than last year’s 333 million pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6253 British pound) (Reporting By Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)