Builder Persimmon says May election did not dent UK consumer confidence

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - One of Britain’s biggest housebuilders, Persimmon, said its volumes and revenue rose in the first half of the year as consumer sentiment remained resilient even in the run-up to May’s general election.

The firm said new volumes rose by 7 percent to 6,855 units in the six months to June 30 despite opinion polls predicting that no party would secure an overall majority in parliament.

National polls, especially when a close or uncertain result is predicted, are often blamed for cooling demand in the housing market but the country’s largest builder by volume, Barratt , also said in May that sales had not slowed. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Jason Neely)