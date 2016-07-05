UK builder Persimmon says too early to judge Brexit impact

July 5 (Reuters) - Housebuilder Persimmon Plc said it was too early to judge the impact of UK's decision to exit the EU on the housing market, after revenue and volumes grew in the first six months of the year despite uncertainty in the run-up to the referendum.

The company said it expected the market would continue to provide "good opportunities" for companies that could navigate changes in trading conditions.

"We remain confident in the group's prospects based upon our long-term strategy ... the group's excellent forward orders, strong land bank and robust financial position," Persimmon said.

New volumes grew by 6 percent to 7,238 units in the six months to June 30, the company said. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)