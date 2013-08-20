FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Persimmon says "help to buy" delivers spring boost
August 20, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Persimmon says "help to buy" delivers spring boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Housebuilder Persimmon said government measures to help first-time buyers had boosted its spring sales, with reservations since April 1 running 30 percent ahead of a year ago.

“The government’s ”Help to Buy“ equity loan offer has seen a strong take up in the market,” the company said on Tuesday. “We have now achieved over 1,700 reservations on this scheme.”

The stronger market helped Persimmon increase underlying pretax profit by 40 percent to 135.3 million pounds ($212 million) in the six months to the end of June on revenue 12 percent higher at 899.9 million pounds.

Persimmon said it was starting building on new sites as quickly as possible to help meet the pent-up demand for properties, and it expected to open a further 85 sites in the second half, on top of 90 in the first.

It said it had invested 236 million pounds in new land, up from 142 million pounds in the same period a year ago, adding 7,538 new plots to give it a total 70,716 owned and controlled plots.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
