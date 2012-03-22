FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pertamina delays Balongan refinery shutdown
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 22, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 6 years ago

Pertamina delays Balongan refinery shutdown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina has delayed the start date of a shutdown at its 125,000 barrels per day (bpd) Balongan refinery by two weeks, industry sources said on Thursday.

The company had planned to shut almost all units at the refinery from mid-March, but will now do so at the end of March, for 40 days, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

The reason for the delay is unknown.

High oil prices have kept import purchases by Asian countries at minimal levels, which has in turn affected refinery margins.

Indonesia is the biggest importer of gasoil in Asia and any additional requirement by the country usually has an impact on gasoil and gasoline prices.

Pertamina bought around 8.4 million barrels of gasoline in February, and some 7.5 million in January. The company has imported 9.5 million barrels so far this month.

Diesel imports were seen at 4.8 million barrels for February and some 4.2 million so far in March, industry sources said.

The Balongan refinery was last shut for maintenance in February 2011.

Pertamina’s nine refineries have a combined capacity of around 1 million bpd, but they only supply 70 percent of Indonesia’s oil product needs. The rest is imported. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by David Hulmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.