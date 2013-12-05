Pertamina signs Indonesia's first gas import deal with Cheniere

JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state oil and gas company Pertamina has signed an agreement to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from US-based Cheniere Energy inc , in what will be the first gas imports into Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Pertamina has agreed to purchase 0.8 million tonnes of the super-cooled gas per year for 20 years, beginning in 2018, Pertamina said in an emailed statement received on Thursday.

“This agreement confirms Pertamina’s commitment to pursuing certainty of LNG supply, which is crucial for the sustainability of LNG and gas infrastructure projects that will be built by the company,” Pertamina Gas director Hari Karyuliarto said in the statement.

The gas will be supplied by an LNG project currently under constrution near Corpus Christi in Texas, and will be directed to Pertamina’s LNG receiving terminals such as the West Java floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) off the coast of Jakarta.