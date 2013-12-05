FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pertamina signs Indonesia's first gas import deal with Cheniere
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2013 / 1:55 AM / 4 years ago

Pertamina signs Indonesia's first gas import deal with Cheniere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state oil and gas company Pertamina has signed an agreement to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from US-based Cheniere Energy inc , in what will be the first gas imports into Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Pertamina has agreed to purchase 0.8 million tonnes of the super-cooled gas per year for 20 years, beginning in 2018, Pertamina said in an emailed statement received on Thursday.

“This agreement confirms Pertamina’s commitment to pursuing certainty of LNG supply, which is crucial for the sustainability of LNG and gas infrastructure projects that will be built by the company,” Pertamina Gas director Hari Karyuliarto said in the statement.

The gas will be supplied by an LNG project currently under constrution near Corpus Christi in Texas, and will be directed to Pertamina’s LNG receiving terminals such as the West Java floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) off the coast of Jakarta.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.