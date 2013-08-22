FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pertamina to buy part of Exxon stake in huge Iraqi oilfield-sources
August 22, 2013 / 11:18 AM / in 4 years

Pertamina to buy part of Exxon stake in huge Iraqi oilfield-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state oil firm Pertamina is set to buy a stake in Iraq’s giant West Qurna oilfield from Exxon Mobil, joining PetroChina in the $50 billion project, industry and Iraqi oil sources said on Thursday.

The deal could be Pertamina’s largest foreign acquisition and mark its first move into Iraqi oil and gas production since U.S.-led forces toppled leader Saddam Hussein in 2003.

As things now stand, Pertamina is likely to take a 10 percent stake in the project at the southern oilfield, now pumping nearly 500,000 barrels per day, the sources said. (Reporting by Peg Mackey; editing by Jason Neely)

