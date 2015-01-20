FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

January 20, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Pertamina dismisses CEO of oil trading arm as part of overhaul efforts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-owned oil giant Pertamina dismissed the chief executive of its oil trading arm, Petral, as part of an overhaul of the firm, a company official said on Tuesday.

“The CEO and management of Petral have been changed,” Ahmad Bambang, Pertamina’s director of marketing, told reporters.

He said a replacement for Bambang Irianto has already been chosen, but did not provide the name of Petral’s new CEO.

Since taking office last October, President Joko Widodo has imposed major changes to the energy sector, including the dismissal of Pertamina’s board and a probe into Petral to weed out what he calls the country’s “oil mafia”. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Louise Heavens)


