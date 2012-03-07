RPT-Pertamina sets Q2 gasoil contracts at stable premiums

(Repeats story issued late on Tuesday with no changes to text)

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-owned oil company Pertamina has finalised its second quarter gasoil term contracts at stable premiums, sources familiar with the matter said.

Volumes will also be the same as the previous quarter, the sources said, suggesting that demand is as yet unaffected by Indonesia’s plans for a fuel price increase of 33 percent.

Indonesia will include a 1,500 rupiah fuel price rise in a revision of its 2012 budget, the energy minister said on Tuesday. This would show that the government has decided to raise fuel prices rather than adopt a floating subsidised price.

Any change to the price regulations could lead to higher inflation that some economists fear might cause a slowdown in the economy, which is powered in large part by the domestic market in the world’s fourth most populous nation.

Consistent term volumes negotiated for the second quarter appear to suggest that the country’s diesel demand growth is steady.

Pertamina set the premiums for its second quarter gasoil contract at 80 cents a barrel and $1.70 a barrel over the Pertamina pricing formula for the 600,000-barrel lots and 200,000-barrel lots respectively, the sources said.

Both premiums are on a cost-and-freight basis.

Exact volumes negotiated are unclear, but Pertamina is expected to import about 13 million barrels of gasoil over January to March this year, traders said.

Sellers will be the same as in its current term, including Malaysia’s Petronas, Kuwait Petroleum Corp, Thailand’s PTT and South Korea’s SK Energy.

Meanwhile, the company’s gasoil requirements for April are expected to dip nearly 5 percent from March to 4 million barrels, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

March requirements had increased as Pertamina was planning to shut almost all units at its 125,000 barrels per day (bpd) Balongan refinery for 30-45 days from mid-March as part of a planned maintenance. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan. Editing by Jane Merriman)