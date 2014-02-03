Perth Mint's gold and silver sales rise in January

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's gold and silver sales climbed in January from the previous month as demand for coins and bars remained robust after a sharp drop in prices last year. The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the world's second-biggest gold producer after China. Sales of gold coins and minted bars rose 10 percent to 64,818 ounces of gold in January from the 58,943.61 ounces sold in December, according to data on the mint's website. Silver sales increased nearly 8 percent to 912,388 ounces last month. Last year, the mint had seen gold sales jump 41 percent and silver rise 33 percent as prices fell on an improving U.S. economy and a rollback of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. Gold fell 28 percent last year, but is up about 3 percent so far this year on weaker equities. Period Gold Silver Jan-14 64,818.00 912,388.00 Dec-13 58,943.61 845,940.53 Nov-13 52,700.23 807,246.05 Oct-13 77,255.18 821,579.77 Sep-13 68,488.06 961,977.07 Aug-13 30,430.10 691,258.63 Jul-13 56,488.25 697,247.39 Jun-13 47,692.02 593,534.52 May-13 88,637.82 596,458.40 Apr-13 112,575.40 1,113,461.36 Mar-13 50,356.16 408,178.52 Feb-13 44,399.48 431,237.41 Jan-13 66,669.66 676,742.40 Dec-12 51,777.57 452,390.35 Nov-12 49,004.09 623,345.46 Oct-12 54,779.00 465,033.74 Sep-12 82,066.89 1,259,702.59 Aug-12 37,196.86 338,945.22 Jul-12 34,588.36 459,270.48 Source: The Perth Mint Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does not issue silver minted bars. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)