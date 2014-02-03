FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Perth Mint's gold and silver sales rise in January
February 3, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 4 years ago

Perth Mint's gold and silver sales rise in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's gold and silver sales
climbed in January from the previous month as demand for coins
and bars remained robust after a sharp drop in prices last year.
    The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars rose 10 percent to
64,818 ounces of gold in January from the 58,943.61 ounces sold
in December, according to data on the mint's website.
    Silver sales increased nearly 8 percent to 912,388 ounces
last month. 
    Last year, the mint had seen gold sales jump 41 percent and
silver rise 33 percent as prices fell on an improving U.S.
economy and a rollback of the Federal Reserve's stimulus
measures.
    Gold fell 28 percent last year, but is up about 3
percent so far this year on weaker equities. 


 Period      Gold         Silver 
     Jan-14    64,818.00    912,388.00
     Dec-13    58,943.61    845,940.53
     Nov-13    52,700.23    807,246.05
     Oct-13    77,255.18    821,579.77
     Sep-13    68,488.06    961,977.07
     Aug-13    30,430.10    691,258.63
     Jul-13    56,488.25    697,247.39
     Jun-13    47,692.02    593,534.52
     May-13    88,637.82    596,458.40
     Apr-13   112,575.40  1,113,461.36
     Mar-13    50,356.16    408,178.52
     Feb-13    44,399.48    431,237.41
     Jan-13    66,669.66    676,742.40
     Dec-12    51,777.57    452,390.35
     Nov-12    49,004.09    623,345.46
     Oct-12    54,779.00    465,033.74
     Sep-12    82,066.89  1,259,702.59
     Aug-12    37,196.86    338,945.22
     Jul-12    34,588.36    459,270.48
    
 Source: The Perth Mint
 Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)

