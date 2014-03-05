FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Perth Mint gold sales rise in Feb, silver falls
#Basic Materials
March 5, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Australia's Perth Mint gold sales rise in Feb, silver falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold bars and
coins climbed in February from the same period last year as
bullion prices rose the most in seven months, but sales of
silver coins fell. 
    The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars rose to 47,003 ounces in
February from 44,399.48 ounces in the year-ago period, according
to data emailed to Reuters.
    Silver sales fell 9 percent to 392,088 ounces last month. 
    Last year, the mint's gold sales jumped 41 percent and
silver sales rise 33 percent as prices fell on an improving U.S.
economy and an expected rollback of the Federal Reserve's
stimulus measures.
    Gold fell 28 percent last year; it is up about 11
percent so far this year on weaker equities. 
    The metal rose nearly 7 percent in February - its biggest
monthly gain since July. 

 Period     Gold          Silver 
    Feb-14        47,003        392,088
    Jan-14        64,818        912,388
    Dec-14     58,943.61     845,940.53
    Nov-13     52,700.23     807,246.05
    Oct-13     77,255.18     821,579.77
    Sep-13     68,488.06     961,977.07
    Aug-13     30,430.10     691,258.63
    Jul-13     56,488.25     697,247.39
    Jun-13     47,692.02     593,534.52
    May-13     88,637.82     596,458.40
    Apr-13    112,575.40   1,113,461.36
    Mar-13     50,356.16     408,178.52
    Feb-13     44,399.48     431,237.41
    Jan-13     66,669.66     676,742.40
    Dec-12     51,777.57     452,390.35
    Nov-12     49,004.09     623,345.46
    Oct-12     54,779.00     465,033.74
    Sep-12     82,066.89   1,259,702.59
    Aug-12     37,196.86     338,945.22
    Jul-12     34,588.36     459,270.48
   
 Source: The Perth Mint
 Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

