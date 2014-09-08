FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Perth Mint's silver sales hit 7-month high in August
#Basic Materials
September 8, 2014 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

Perth Mint's silver sales hit 7-month high in August

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of
silver coins hit a seven-month high in August as the metal's
sharpest price drop in five months attracted buyers, while gold
sales also rose. 
    The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
    Silver coin sales totalled 818,856 ounces last month,
compared with 691,258.63 ounces in the same period last year,
data available on the mint's website showed. 
    The monthly sales were the highest since January as silver
prices fell nearly 5 percent in August - the biggest
monthly drop since March. 
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars rose by a fifth from the
year-ago period to 36,369 ounces in August. Gold prices 
rose a modest 0.4 percent in August.
    
 Period     Gold         Silver 
    Aug-14       36,369       818,856
    Jul-14       25,103       577,988
    Jun-14       39,405       586,358
    May-14       36,127       630,349
    Apr-14       23,461       361,988
    Mar-14       30,177       545,165
    Feb-14       47,003       392,088
    Jan-14       64,818       912,388
    Dec-13    58,943.61    845,940.53
    Nov-13    52,700.23    807,246.05
    Oct-13    77,255.18    821,579.77
    Sep-13    68,488.06    961,977.07
    Aug-13    30,430.10    691,258.63
    Jul-13    56,488.25    697,247.39
    Jun-13    47,692.02    593,534.52
    May-13    88,637.82    596,458.40
    Apr-13   112,575.40  1,113,461.36
    Mar-13    50,356.16    408,178.52
    Feb-13    44,399.48    431,237.41
    Jan-13    66,669.66    676,742.40
    Dec-12    51,777.57    452,390.35
    Nov-12    49,004.09    623,345.46
    Oct-12    54,779.00    465,033.74
    Sep-12    82,066.89  1,259,702.59
    Aug-12    37,196.86    338,945.22
    Jul-12    34,588.36    459,270.48
    Source: The Perth Mint 
    Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
