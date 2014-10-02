FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Perth Mint's gold sales climb to near one-year peak in September
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 2, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Perth Mint's gold sales climb to near one-year peak in September

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold
coins and bars hit their highest in nearly a year in September
as a sharp drop in prices attracted buyers.
    The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars rose to 68,781 ounces in
September, their highest since October 2013, data available on
the mint's website showed. 
    Gold prices fell 6 percent in September, posting
their sharpest monthly loss since June 2013 as a stronger dollar
curbed the metal's appeal. 
    Silver coin sales totalled 756,839 ounces last month,
compared with 961,977.07 ounces in the same period last year. 
    
 Period      Gold          Silver 
     Sep-14        68,781        756,839
     Aug-14        36,369        818,856
     Jul-14        25,103        577,988
     Jun-14        39,405        586,358
     May-14        36,127        630,349
     Apr-14        23,461        361,988
     Mar-14        30,177        545,165
     Feb-14        47,003        392,088
     Jan-14        64,818        912,388
     Dec-13     58,943.61     845,940.53
     Nov-13     52,700.23     807,246.05
     Oct-13     77,255.18     821,579.77
     Sep-13     68,488.06     961,977.07
     Aug-13     30,430.10     691,258.63
     Jul-13     56,488.25     697,247.39
     Jun-13     47,692.02     593,534.52
     May-13     88,637.82     596,458.40
     Apr-13    112,575.40   1,113,461.36
     Mar-13     50,356.16     408,178.52
     Feb-13     44,399.48     431,237.41
     Jan-13     66,669.66     676,742.40
     Dec-12     51,777.57     452,390.35
     Nov-12     49,004.09     623,345.46
     Oct-12     54,779.00     465,033.74
     Sep-12     82,066.89   1,259,702.59
     Aug-12     37,196.86     338,945.22
     Jul-12     34,588.36     459,270.48
 
    Source: The Perth Mint 
    Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.