Perth Mint's silver sales jump to 10-month high in November
#Basic Materials
December 1, 2014

Perth Mint's silver sales jump to 10-month high in November

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's silver sales
in November climbed to their highest since January as lower
prices attracted retail investors, while gold sales fell to a
three-month low.
    The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
    Silver coin sales jumped to 851,836 ounces in November from
655,881 ounces in October, data on the mint's website showed.
    A tumble in silver prices to four-year lows triggered
a global scramble by consumers to purchase silver coins and bars
as the metal had then reached its cheapest level relative to
gold in more than five years. 
    The mint's sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to
49,904 ounces in November, their lowest since August. Gold
prices also fell to four-year lows last month, but demand
for the more-expensive metal failed to pick up strongly. 
        
 Period      Gold          Silver 
     Nov-14        49,904        851,836
     Oct-14        55,350        655,881
     Sep-14        68,781        756,839
     Aug-14        36,369        818,856
     Jul-14        25,103        577,988
     Jun-14        39,405        586,358
     May-14        36,127        630,349
     Apr-14        23,461        361,988
     Mar-14        30,177        545,165
     Feb-14        47,003        392,088
     Jan-14        64,818        912,388
     Dec-13     58,943.61     845,940.53
     Nov-13     52,700.23     807,246.05
     Oct-13     77,255.18     821,579.77
     Sep-13     68,488.06     961,977.07
     Aug-13     30,430.10     691,258.63
     Jul-13     56,488.25     697,247.39
     Jun-13     47,692.02     593,534.52
     May-13     88,637.82     596,458.40
     Apr-13    112,575.40   1,113,461.36
     Mar-13     50,356.16     408,178.52
     Feb-13     44,399.48     431,237.41
     Jan-13     66,669.66     676,742.40
     Dec-12     51,777.57     452,390.35
     Nov-12     49,004.09     623,345.46
     Oct-12     54,779.00     465,033.74
     Sep-12     82,066.89   1,259,702.59
     Aug-12     37,196.86     338,945.22
     Jul-12     34,588.36     459,270.48
 
    Source: The Perth Mint 
    Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
