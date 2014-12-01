Perth Mint's silver sales jump to 10-month high in November

SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's silver sales in November climbed to their highest since January as lower prices attracted retail investors, while gold sales fell to a three-month low. The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the world's second-biggest gold producer after China. Silver coin sales jumped to 851,836 ounces in November from 655,881 ounces in October, data on the mint's website showed. A tumble in silver prices to four-year lows triggered a global scramble by consumers to purchase silver coins and bars as the metal had then reached its cheapest level relative to gold in more than five years. The mint's sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to 49,904 ounces in November, their lowest since August. Gold prices also fell to four-year lows last month, but demand for the more-expensive metal failed to pick up strongly. Period Gold Silver Nov-14 49,904 851,836 Oct-14 55,350 655,881 Sep-14 68,781 756,839 Aug-14 36,369 818,856 Jul-14 25,103 577,988 Jun-14 39,405 586,358 May-14 36,127 630,349 Apr-14 23,461 361,988 Mar-14 30,177 545,165 Feb-14 47,003 392,088 Jan-14 64,818 912,388 Dec-13 58,943.61 845,940.53 Nov-13 52,700.23 807,246.05 Oct-13 77,255.18 821,579.77 Sep-13 68,488.06 961,977.07 Aug-13 30,430.10 691,258.63 Jul-13 56,488.25 697,247.39 Jun-13 47,692.02 593,534.52 May-13 88,637.82 596,458.40 Apr-13 112,575.40 1,113,461.36 Mar-13 50,356.16 408,178.52 Feb-13 44,399.48 431,237.41 Jan-13 66,669.66 676,742.40 Dec-12 51,777.57 452,390.35 Nov-12 49,004.09 623,345.46 Oct-12 54,779.00 465,033.74 Sep-12 82,066.89 1,259,702.59 Aug-12 37,196.86 338,945.22 Jul-12 34,588.36 459,270.48 Source: The Perth Mint Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does not issue silver minted bars. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)