Perth Mint's gold sales at 4-month low, drop by a third in 2014
January 6, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Perth Mint's gold sales at 4-month low, drop by a third in 2014

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold
coins and minted bars fell to a four-month low in December, with
annual sales declining by a third, as a continued drop in prices
kept buyers away.
    The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
    The mint's sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to
40,211 ounces in December - the lowest since August - compared
with 49,904 ounces in November, data on the mint's website
showed. Gold sales for the year dropped 31.5 percent. 
    Gold prices fell for a second consecutive year,
losing 2 percent in 2014. While the 28 percent drop in prices 
in 2013 after a 12-year rally encouraged consumers to buy more
of the yellow metal, further price declines have lowered their
appetite. 
    The mint's silver coin sales slumped to 477,731 ounces last
month from 851,836 ounces in November. For the year, silver
sales fell 12 percent.         
           
 Period      Gold          Silver 
     Dec-14        40,211        477,731
     Nov-14        49,904        851,836
     Oct-14        55,350        655,881
     Sep-14        68,781        756,839
     Aug-14        36,369        818,856
     Jul-14        25,103        577,988
     Jun-14        39,405        586,358
     May-14        36,127        630,349
     Apr-14        23,461        361,988
     Mar-14        30,177        545,165
     Feb-14        47,003        392,088
     Jan-14        64,818        912,388
     Dec-13     58,943.61     845,940.53
     Nov-13     52,700.23     807,246.05
     Oct-13     77,255.18     821,579.77
     Sep-13     68,488.06     961,977.07
     Aug-13     30,430.10     691,258.63
     Jul-13     56,488.25     697,247.39
     Jun-13     47,692.02     593,534.52
     May-13     88,637.82     596,458.40
     Apr-13    112,575.40   1,113,461.36
     Mar-13     50,356.16     408,178.52
     Feb-13     44,399.48     431,237.41
     Jan-13     66,669.66     676,742.40
     Dec-12     51,777.57     452,390.35
     Nov-12     49,004.09     623,345.46
     Oct-12     54,779.00     465,033.74
     Sep-12     82,066.89   1,259,702.59
     Aug-12     37,196.86     338,945.22
     Jul-12     34,588.36     459,270.48
 
    Source: The Perth Mint 
    Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
