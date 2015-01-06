Perth Mint's gold sales at 4-month low, drop by a third in 2014

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to a four-month low in December, with annual sales declining by a third, as a continued drop in prices kept buyers away. The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the world's second-biggest gold producer after China. The mint's sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to 40,211 ounces in December - the lowest since August - compared with 49,904 ounces in November, data on the mint's website showed. Gold sales for the year dropped 31.5 percent. Gold prices fell for a second consecutive year, losing 2 percent in 2014. While the 28 percent drop in prices in 2013 after a 12-year rally encouraged consumers to buy more of the yellow metal, further price declines have lowered their appetite. The mint's silver coin sales slumped to 477,731 ounces last month from 851,836 ounces in November. For the year, silver sales fell 12 percent. Period Gold Silver Dec-14 40,211 477,731 Nov-14 49,904 851,836 Oct-14 55,350 655,881 Sep-14 68,781 756,839 Aug-14 36,369 818,856 Jul-14 25,103 577,988 Jun-14 39,405 586,358 May-14 36,127 630,349 Apr-14 23,461 361,988 Mar-14 30,177 545,165 Feb-14 47,003 392,088 Jan-14 64,818 912,388 Dec-13 58,943.61 845,940.53 Nov-13 52,700.23 807,246.05 Oct-13 77,255.18 821,579.77 Sep-13 68,488.06 961,977.07 Aug-13 30,430.10 691,258.63 Jul-13 56,488.25 697,247.39 Jun-13 47,692.02 593,534.52 May-13 88,637.82 596,458.40 Apr-13 112,575.40 1,113,461.36 Mar-13 50,356.16 408,178.52 Feb-13 44,399.48 431,237.41 Jan-13 66,669.66 676,742.40 Dec-12 51,777.57 452,390.35 Nov-12 49,004.09 623,345.46 Oct-12 54,779.00 465,033.74 Sep-12 82,066.89 1,259,702.59 Aug-12 37,196.86 338,945.22 Jul-12 34,588.36 459,270.48 Source: The Perth Mint Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does not issue silver minted bars. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Anand Basu)