FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Perth Mint's gold sales climb to 4-month high in June
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 2, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

Perth Mint's gold sales climb to 4-month high in June

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold
coins and bars climbed to a four-month high in June, as rising
tensions in Iraq and Ukraine increased the safe-haven appeal of
the precious metal. 
    June sales, however, were lower than a year ago when a sharp
drop in prices prompted a rush to buy bullion.  
    The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars rose to 39,405 ounces in
June from 36,127 ounces in May, data available on the mint's
website showed. June sales in 2013 totalled 47,692.02 ounces. 
    Silver sales fell 7 percent on a month-on-month basis to
586,358 ounces in June. 
    Data from the U.S. Mint earlier this week showed that sales
of American Eagle gold coins rose to a five-month high in June.
 
        
 Period      Gold          Silver 
     Jun-14        39,405        586,358
     May-14        36,127        630,349
     Apr-14        23,461        361,988
     Mar-14        30,177        545,165
     Feb-14        47,003        392,088
     Jan-14        64,818        912,388
     Dec-13     58,943.61     845,940.53
     Nov-13     52,700.23     807,246.05
     Oct-13     77,255.18     821,579.77
     Sep-13     68,488.06     961,977.07
     Aug-13     30,430.10     691,258.63
     Jul-13     56,488.25     697,247.39
     Jun-13     47,692.02     593,534.52
     May-13     88,637.82     596,458.40
     Apr-13    112,575.40   1,113,461.36
     Mar-13     50,356.16     408,178.52
     Feb-13     44,399.48     431,237.41
     Jan-13     66,669.66     676,742.40
     Dec-12     51,777.57     452,390.35
     Nov-12     49,004.09     623,345.46
     Oct-12     54,779.00     465,033.74
     Sep-12     82,066.89   1,259,702.59
     Aug-12     37,196.86     338,945.22
     Jul-12     34,588.36     459,270.48
 
    Source: The Perth Mint 
    Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.