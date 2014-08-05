FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Perth Mint's gold and silver sales drop to 3-month low
August 5, 2014

Perth Mint's gold and silver sales drop to 3-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold
and silver dropped to a three-month low in July, as increasing
optimism about global economic growth curbed appetite for the
precious metal. 
    The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars nearly halved to 25,103
ounces in July from the same period a year ago, data available
on the mint's website showed. 
    Silver sales totalled 577,988 ounces last month. Gold and
silver sales in July were the lowest since April.
    Gold prices fell over 3 percent in July as strong
economic data hurt gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset. Data
from the U.S. Mint showed that gold coin sales in July fell
about 40 percent from a month ago. 
    
 Period     Gold         Silver 
    Jul-14       25,103       577,988
    Jun-14       39,405       586,358
    May-14       36,127       630,349
    Apr-14       23,461       361,988
    Mar-14       30,177       545,165
    14-Feb       47,003       392,088
    14-Jan       64,818       912,388
    13-Dec    58,943.61    845,940.53
    Nov-13    52,700.23    807,246.05
    Oct-13    77,255.18    821,579.77
    Sep-13    68,488.06    961,977.07
    Aug-13    30,430.10    691,258.63
    Jul-13    56,488.25    697,247.39
    Jun-13    47,692.02    593,534.52
    May-13    88,637.82    596,458.40
    Apr-13   112,575.40  1,113,461.36
    Mar-13    50,356.16    408,178.52
    Feb-13    44,399.48    431,237.41
    Jan-13    66,669.66    676,742.40
    Dec-12    51,777.57    452,390.35
    Nov-12    49,004.09    623,345.46
    Oct-12    54,779.00    465,033.74
    Sep-12    82,066.89  1,259,702.59
    Aug-12    37,196.86    338,945.22
    Jul-12    34,588.36    459,270.48
    Source: The Perth Mint 
    Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
