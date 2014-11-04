FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Perth Mint's gold, silver sales drop in October
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 4, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Perth Mint's gold, silver sales drop in October

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's gold sales
dropped in October as prices fell for a second month in a row,
while silver sales dipped to their lowest in three months.
    The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to 55,350 ounces in
October from 68,781 ounces in September, data on the mint's
website showed on Tuesday. 
    Silver coin sales fell to 655,881 ounces in October - the
lowest monthly sales since July. 
    Gold lost nearly 3 percent last month, while silver
 fell about 5 percent. Both the metals sank to four-year
lows on the last day of October as the dollar surged against a
basket of major currencies. 
        
 Period      Gold          Silver 
     Oct-14        55,350        655,881
     Sep-14        68,781        756,839
     Aug-14        36,369        818,856
     Jul-14        25,103        577,988
     Jun-14        39,405        586,358
     May-14        36,127        630,349
     Apr-14        23,461        361,988
     Mar-14        30,177        545,165
     Feb-14        47,003        392,088
     Jan-14        64,818        912,388
     Dec-13     58,943.61     845,940.53
     Nov-13     52,700.23     807,246.05
     Oct-13     77,255.18     821,579.77
     Sep-13     68,488.06     961,977.07
     Aug-13     30,430.10     691,258.63
     Jul-13     56,488.25     697,247.39
     Jun-13     47,692.02     593,534.52
     May-13     88,637.82     596,458.40
     Apr-13    112,575.40   1,113,461.36
     Mar-13     50,356.16     408,178.52
     Feb-13     44,399.48     431,237.41
     Jan-13     66,669.66     676,742.40
     Dec-12     51,777.57     452,390.35
     Nov-12     49,004.09     623,345.46
     Oct-12     54,779.00     465,033.74
     Sep-12     82,066.89   1,259,702.59
     Aug-12     37,196.86     338,945.22
     Jul-12     34,588.36     459,270.48
 
    Source: The Perth Mint 
    Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.