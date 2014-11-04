Perth Mint's gold, silver sales drop in October

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's gold sales dropped in October as prices fell for a second month in a row, while silver sales dipped to their lowest in three months. The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the world's second-biggest gold producer after China. Sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to 55,350 ounces in October from 68,781 ounces in September, data on the mint's website showed on Tuesday. Silver coin sales fell to 655,881 ounces in October - the lowest monthly sales since July. Gold lost nearly 3 percent last month, while silver fell about 5 percent. Both the metals sank to four-year lows on the last day of October as the dollar surged against a basket of major currencies. Period Gold Silver Oct-14 55,350 655,881 Sep-14 68,781 756,839 Aug-14 36,369 818,856 Jul-14 25,103 577,988 Jun-14 39,405 586,358 May-14 36,127 630,349 Apr-14 23,461 361,988 Mar-14 30,177 545,165 Feb-14 47,003 392,088 Jan-14 64,818 912,388 Dec-13 58,943.61 845,940.53 Nov-13 52,700.23 807,246.05 Oct-13 77,255.18 821,579.77 Sep-13 68,488.06 961,977.07 Aug-13 30,430.10 691,258.63 Jul-13 56,488.25 697,247.39 Jun-13 47,692.02 593,534.52 May-13 88,637.82 596,458.40 Apr-13 112,575.40 1,113,461.36 Mar-13 50,356.16 408,178.52 Feb-13 44,399.48 431,237.41 Jan-13 66,669.66 676,742.40 Dec-12 51,777.57 452,390.35 Nov-12 49,004.09 623,345.46 Oct-12 54,779.00 465,033.74 Sep-12 82,066.89 1,259,702.59 Aug-12 37,196.86 338,945.22 Jul-12 34,588.36 459,270.48 Source: The Perth Mint Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does not issue silver minted bars. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)