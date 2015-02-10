FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Perth Mint's gold sales hit near 3-year low in Jan
February 10, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

Perth Mint's gold sales hit near 3-year low in Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold
coins and minted bars slumped to their lowest in nearly three
years in January, while silver sales rose.
    The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
    The mint's gold sales fell to 23,174 ounces in January, the
lowest monthly sales figures since April 2012, data on the
mint's website showed. 
    Sales of silver coins rose to 585,953 ounces last month,
from 477,731 ounces in December.
    Gold prices rose about 8 percent in January, their
biggest monthly jump in three years, while silver gained
nearly 10 percent.
    
 Period    Gold        Silver 
   Jan-15      23,174      585,953
   Dec-14      40,211      477,731
   Nov-14      49,904      851,836
   Oct-14      55,350      655,881
   Sep-14      68,781      756,839
   Aug-14      36,369      818,856
   Jul-14      25,103      577,988
   Jun-14      39,405      586,358
   May-14      36,127      630,349
   Apr-14      23,461      361,988
   Mar-14      30,177      545,165
   Feb-14      47,003      392,088
   Jan-14      64,818      912,388
 
    Source: The Perth Mint 
    Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


