Perth Mint's silver sales drop to 10-month low in Feb
#Basic Materials
March 4, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of
silver coins slumped to a 10-month low in February, while gold
product sales rose from a near-three-year low.
    The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
    The mint's gold sales rose to 31,981 ounces in February from
23,174 ounces in January, which was the lowest monthly sales
figures since April 2012, data on the mint's website showed. 
    Sales of silver coins fell to 392,114 ounces in February,
from 585,953 ounces in the previous month.
    Gold and silver prices declined in February after posting
sharp jumps in the previous month.
           
 Period    Gold        Silver 
   Feb-15      31,981      392,114
   Jan-15      23,174      585,953
   Dec-14      40,211      477,731
   Nov-14      49,904      851,836
   Oct-14      55,350      655,881
   Sep-14      68,781      756,839
   Aug-14      36,369      818,856
   Jul-14      25,103      577,988
   Jun-14      39,405      586,358
   May-14      36,127      630,349
   Apr-14      23,461      361,988
   Mar-14      30,177      545,165
   Feb-14      47,003      392,088
   Jan-14      64,818      912,388
 
    Source: The Perth Mint 
    Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
