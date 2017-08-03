FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Perth Mint's gold sales rise in July, silver sales dip
August 3, 2017 / 7:48 AM

Perth Mint's gold sales rise in July, silver sales dip

2 Min Read

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products
rose 23 percent in July, while silver sales declined for the
first time in three months, the mint said in a blog post on its
website on Wednesday. 
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars increased to 23,675
ounces in July from 19,259 ounces a month ago, the mint said. 
    Silver sales during the month slipped about 4 percent to
1,167,963 ounces, compared with 1,215,071 ounces in June,
according to the blog post. 
    The Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of newly mined
gold in Australia, the world's No. 2 gold producer after China.
    Gold prices fell on Thursday as the dollar inched up
from multi-month lows and as signs the U.S. economy was
strengthening turned investor focus to riskier assets. 
    
   Period     Gold (oz)   Silver (oz)
   Jul-17       23,675     1,167,963
   Jun-17       19,259     1,215,071
   May-17       29,679      826,656
   Apr-17       10,490      468,977 
   Mar-17       22,232      716,283
   Feb-17       25,257      502,353
   Jan-17       72,745     1,230,867 
   Dec-16       63,420      430,009
   Nov-16      54,747       984,622 
   Oct-16      79,048      1,084,213 
   Sept-16     58,811      1,031,858 
   Aug-16       14,684      376,461
   Jul-16       16,870      693,447
   Jun-16       31,368     1,220,817
   May-16       21,035      974,865
   Apr-16       47,542     1,161,766
   Mar-16       47,948     1,756,238
   Feb-16       37,063     1,049,062
   Jan-16       47,759     1,473,408
   Dec-15       40,096     1,083,460
   Nov-15       31,664     1,145,239
   Oct-15       66,951     1,751,898
   Sep-15       63,791     3,349,557
   Aug-15       33,390      707,656
   Jul-15       51,088      746,700
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom
Hogue)

