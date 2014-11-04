FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers at Peru's top copper mine to strike next week after talks failed- union
#Market News
November 4, 2014

Workers at Peru's top copper mine to strike next week after talks failed- union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Workers at Peru’s top copper mine, Antamina, reaffirmed their plan to go on an indefinite strike beginning Nov. 10 following talks with management on Tuesday that ended without an agreement, said union leader Jorge Juarez, secretary general of the mine’s labor union SUTRACOMASA.

BHP Billiton and Glencore Xstrata each have 33.75 percent stakes in Antamina with Teck holding a 22.5 percent stake and Mitsubishi Corporation with 10 percent. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
