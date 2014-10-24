FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

Peru copper mine Antamina says weaker output to end over medium term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Antamina, Peru’s top copper mine, said on Friday it expects a period of weaker production to subside in “the medium term.”

The mine, in which BHP Billiton and Glencore Xstrata each have 33.75 percent stakes, produced 246,851 tonnes of copper in the first eight months of 2014, 14 percent less than in the same period a year earlier.

“We are sure we will be able to reverse this in the medium term,” Silvio Brigneti, Antamina’s vice president of human resources and security, said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by James Dalgleish)

