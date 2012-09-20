UPDATE 1-One dead, four injured in clash near Barrick Peru mine

LIMA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - One person died and four were injured when police clashed with protesters blocking a road leading to top gold miner Barrick’s Peruvian mine Pierina, company and police officials said on Thursday.

Protesters were demanding that the mining company provide water infrastructure to towns near the mine, which sits 13,400 feet (4,100 m) high in the Andes, when the clash occurred late on Wednesday.

Barrick said it had shut the mine, which produced 152,000 ounces of gold last year, for one day because of the violence. It said output would not be affected this month.

So far 19 people have died in clashes over natural resources since President Ollanta Humala took office in July 2011. Peru’s human rights agency says there are hundreds of lingering disputes over water, mining, and oil projects in rural Peru.