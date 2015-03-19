FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru to add at least US$500m to outstanding 2050 Global bond
#Market News
March 19, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Peru to add at least US$500m to outstanding 2050 Global bond

Mike Gambale

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Peru, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, is reopening a SEC-registered 5.625% Global bond maturing November 2050, and has set initial price thoughts at Treasuries plus 237.5bp area.

Bookrunners BBVA, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are expected to price the deal today. The outstanding bond is currently US$2bn.

The add-on is expected to be at least US$500m.

Peru is also reopening a local currency bond - a 6.95% 2031 - at initial price thoughts of 7% area via the same bookrunners. It is also expected to price today.

Reporting by Mike Gambale; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
