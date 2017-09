NEW YORK, Feb 23 (IFR) - Peru launched on Tuesday a 1bn 14-year bond at mid-swaps plus 295bp, marking its second foray in the euro market in just four months.

Final pricing is coming at the tight end of guidance of 295bp-300bp over mid-swaps, and inside initial price thoughts of 300bp area.

BBVA, BNP Paribas and HSBC are acting as leads on the deal, which is expected to price later on Tuesday. Ratings are A3/BBB+/BBB+. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)