Peru government gives go-ahead for bond swaps, new issues
October 30, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Peru government gives go-ahead for bond swaps, new issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Peru’s government on Thursday authorized operations to buy back or swap bonds for the equivalent of up to $4 billion and to issue new bonds worth up to 3.27 billion soles ($1.12 billion) in local and global markets.

The buy-backs and swaps were approved for bonds maturing in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020, according to a decree published in the government’s official newspaper El Peruano.

The issuance of new bonds will finance next year’s budget. (Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

