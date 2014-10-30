Peru government gives go-ahead for bond swaps, new issues

LIMA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Peru’s government on Thursday authorized operations to buy back or swap bonds for the equivalent of up to $4 billion and to issue new bonds worth up to 3.27 billion soles ($1.12 billion) in local and global markets.

The buy-backs and swaps were approved for bonds maturing in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020, according to a decree published in the government’s official newspaper El Peruano.

The issuance of new bonds will finance next year’s budget. (Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)