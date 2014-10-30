UPDATE 1-Peru plans first bond issue since 2012

(Recasts, adds details and context)

LIMA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Peru’s government has authorized the issuance of up to 3.27 billion soles ($1.12 billion) in new domestic and global bonds, marking its first foray into foreign markets in two years.

The new bonds may be denominated in dollars or soles and will finance next year’s budget, according to an executive decree published in the government newspaper El Peruano on Thursday.

The government will also buy back or swap up to $4 billion in bonds maturing between 2015 and 2020, the decree said. Some $1.86 billion of that amount is for dollar-denominated bonds.

Peru has set an initial price estimate of 190 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries for a 5.625 percent November 2050 dollar-denominated global bond, according to IFR.

Peru has been looking to return to international capital markets before year-end to extend the average maturity of its debt and plug a small fiscal deficit next year, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The global minerals exporter last sought financing from global markets in 2012 with a bond reissuance worth about $1.1 billion. Since then, its economy has slowed on tumbling exports and ebbing private investment.

Still, spreads for Peru’s sovereign dollar bond yields trade around 170 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, one of the lowest levels in emerging markets. Only Chile’s debt trades lower in Latin America.

The bookrunners for the new issuance will be Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc, Morgan Stanly and BBVA Securities Inc, the decree said.