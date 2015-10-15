FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Peru prepares for new bond sale, European roadshow
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Peru prepares for new bond sale, European roadshow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds bookrunners to third paragraph)

LIMA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s government will start an investor roadshow on Monday for its fourth bond issuance in the past year, the Finance Ministry said, as it seeks to cover a growing fiscal deficit amid slow growth and slumping tax revenues.

Finance Minister Alonso Segura will travel to Europe to meet with investors Monday through Friday. He will visit London, Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan and Zurich, the ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Peru appointed BBVA, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan to arrange meetings, reported IFR, a Reuters service.

Segura told Reuters last week that Peru planned to issue international bonds more regularly as a fiscal shortfall grows in the global minerals exporter.

Peru is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+ by Moody‘s, S&P and Fitch respectively.

In August Peru sold a $1.25 billion, 12-year, dollar-denominated bond to pre-finance the 2016 budget, the third time it has tapped global markets during a sharp slowdown in growth.

Slumping prices for Peru’s key copper exports have hit investments and helped erase the fiscal surpluses the Andean country enjoyed during a decade-long mining boom.

Last year Peru ran a fiscal deficit equal to 0.1 percent of gross domestic product. The government expects the shortfall to widen to 2.7 percent this year and 3.0 percent in 2016.

Ministry officials Rossana Polastri and Carlos Blanco will accompany Segura on the roadshow. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by W Simon and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.